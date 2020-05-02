Unknown gunmen kill Enugu based Civil Engineer – Police

Related News

An Enugu based Civil Engineer has been shot and killed by suspected assassins in Enugu.

The police spokesperson in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have commenced investigation with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime.

The deceased, who was identified as Okwudili Kingsley Uga, hailed from Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State.

He was shot dead about two poles to his residence in the Trans Ekulu area of the state capital.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday near the Sani Abacha roundabout, Phase-6, Trans Ekulu.

According to a source, the deceased was allegedly trailed by his assailants who first shot at his tyres to demobilise him.

They later rained bullets on him and sped off as he lay in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to St Leo Hospital near NOWAS where the doctors referred them to Army 82 Division hospital.

He was confirmed dead at the hospital and his remains deposited in the mortuary.

He was a former supervisor for Works in the Enugu East Local Government Area.

The source described him as a very quiet young man who struggled in life as a labourer before he went to school to study Civil Engineering.

He did his NYSC in Bayelsa in 2011 and got married about five years ago.

He was said to be about 40 years old.