Three sisters drown in Ebonyi river

Three teenage siblings have drowned in a river in Ebonyi State after they escorted their parents to the farm.

The incident happened in Amauzu-Amaeze, Ishiagu, in Ivo local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the siblings had after work on the farm taken permission to have a bath in the river.

The bodies of the three siblings who attended Comprehensive Secondary School in Ishiagu, were later found floating on the water.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She gave the names of the three as Chisom Goodness Okoro, 18 years; Chinelo Covenant Okoro, 15 years; and Chika Godwin Okoro, 14 years.

‘Today 28th April, 2020 at about 1100am one Amamuche Okoro Aja of Amauzu Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo L.G.A of Ebonyi State, reported at Ivo Divisional Headquarters that on the 25 April at about 11 a.m. himself and the wife Catharine Okoro went to the farm together with their three children.

“After much work the children excused themselves to get refreshed at a nearby river. Sensing that they had stayed too long, he sent his wife to call the children only to find out that they had all drowned in the said river,” she said.

Mr Okoro Aja narrated further that the three corpses were recovered and buried immediately as there was no foul play suspected.

It was learnt that the bodies were buried beside the stream without caskets, as culture and tradition demand in the area.

Mrs Odah said the divisional police officer of the area led a team of police detectives to the scene of the incident and immediately commenced an investigation into the matter.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Awosola Awotinde, mourns and commensurates with the deceased family, the general public especially the people of Amauzu-Amaeze Ishiagu in Ivo L.G.A of the State, for such unfortunate incident”, the spokesperson added.

