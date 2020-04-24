Abia first female Police Commissioner assumes duty

Nigeria Police Force
The first female Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Jane Agbede, assumed office on Friday and issued a stern warning to criminal elements in the state to relocate elsewhere or face a tough time.

Mrs Agbede, who came from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, took over from Ene Okon, who was removed in the wake of last Saturday’s alleged killing of a youth in Ohafia.

Mr Okon had told journalists that the deceased was shot and killed by a “drunken” constable.

Mrs Agbede told journalists at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, that he would build on the structure on ground to provide adequate security for lives and property in the state.

“I have come to protect the lives and property of Abia people and I have the mandate of the Inspector-General of Police to make sure that the state is safe and peaceful.

“I advise those who are criminally minded and troublesome in the state to leave now or face a tough time,” she said.

She described Abia residents as hardworking and enterprising, saying that they deserved a safe environment to do their business “and sleep with their two eyes closed”.

Mrs Agbede called for the support and cooperation of the people, including journalists, to enable her to succeed.

She said she would depend on the officers and structures she met on ground to excel, saying, “no doubt, Abia is tough but there is a structure on ground and I am going to build on it.

“You know that women are sensitive to their environment but my men and I are going to make a difference.”

She promised to work with officers and men of integrity in the command to flush out bad eggs in the organisation.

