COVID-19 Lockdown: Inter-state travellers intercepted in Enugu, turned back

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (in white) during his monitoring visit.
In strict adherence to directives of the Enugu State Government closing all land entry points and inter-state transportation, among other precautionary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state, the Nigeria Army, at its checkpoint in Nsukka, intercepted over 30 vehicles loaded with passengers who were passing through the state.

The intercepted passengers were consequently escorted out of the state by the military with the assistance of the police.

This came as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited Enugu-Benue and Enugu-Kogi land boundaries to monitor compliance, charging the security agencies on duty to enforce total restrictions except those on essential duties.

Some of the intercepted passengers who were mostly from Northern parts of the country, according to the security officials on duty at the Nsukka Military Checkpoint, disguised and covered themselves with bags of food items, which are allowed into the state as essential commodities.

One of the intercepted passengers, Peter, who was coming into the state from Benue State revealed to newsmen that they trekked from the state land boundary from Inyi, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area to Obollo Afor in Udenu LGA, where they boarded bus to their destinations.

Other offending passengers from Port Harcourt heading to the North, disclosed that they passed through the Bonny River to cross Rivers State’s land boundaries to be able to board buses through Enugu State, to their destinations, stressing that they are desirous to return to their native homes and face the inherent challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

The security officials who escorted the passengers out, warned other intending travelers to stay at home and keep away from Enugu State, as the security agencies in compliance with the directives of the state government will not condone further breaches of the lockdown order in the state.

