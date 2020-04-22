NUJ, others condemn ‘harrasment’ of journalists by Ebonyi Govt

Related News

The alleged harrasment and intimidation of journalists in Ebonyi State has drawn the condemnation of various groups within and outside the state.

Some of the groups who reacted include the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a rights group, the Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria, (HURIDE).

The groups described the arrest of two journalists in the state as an act of impunity and attempt to muzzle press freedom.

Background

Two journalists in the state were arrested on two separate occasions during the week for the reports they wrote.

While Chijioke Agwu of The Sun was arrested on Saturday for a report on Lassa Fever outbreak in the state, Peter Okutu was arrested Tuesday for a report he wrote on the millitary invasion of a community in the state last week.

Mr Agwu was arrested on the orders of the governor but Mr Okutu was arrested on the orders of the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Clement Odah.

Both were released same day of their arrest on the orders of the governor and Mr Odah respectively.

Mr Umahi later on Wednesday banned both journalists from covering the government house and any other government-owned facility in the state.

He also said his government cannot guarantee the safety of other journalists “who will continue to write negative reports against his government and the state”.

NUJ: Governor should stop this impunity now

In a reaction, the NUJ described the governor’s action as a deliberate plot to destroy journalism in the state.

The union in a statement by the National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman, described the ban on the journalists as a joke taken too far.

“The NUJ National Secretariat condemns the continuous desperate action of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to destroy Journalists and Journalism in his state.

“The most recent development in which Governor Umahi was instigating attacks against Journalists in the State is frightening to the Union as it signals clearly that such attacks on the media are not going to abate any soon.

“We regret to note that Governor Umahi is ingloriously attaining notoriety in his continuous harassment, detentions and insults on Journalists who dare to report what he feels are against the interest of his government,” the union said.

The union noted that as professionals whose responsibility is to monitor governance and hold government accountable to the masses, “journalists now live in perpetual fear of being arrested by security operatives or attacked by faceless assailants without any just cause in Ebonyi State”.

“The NUJ has repeatedly cautioned against such acts of impunity and stressed that it is worth noting that press freedom is key to achieving credible democracy and this freedom includes the right to seek and receive information from all available sources to enable formulation of proper opinions to whomsoever one desires and to do so through whichever means it is feasible to communicate.

“The Governor may wish to know also that both the Union and respective media organisations have their own procedures of disciplining journalists who step out of bounds but certainly we can not keep quiet in the face of this brazen attempt to muzzle press freedom which is a critical ingredient for democratic governance,” it added.

IPOB Reacts

IPOB, in its reaction said journalists are no longer safe in the state.

The outlawed secessionist group, in a statement signed by by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said the journalists’ only crime is exposing the truth in the state.

“The attention of the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide has been drawn to the incessant harrassement, humiliation and arrest of innocent journalists in Ebonyi State since the beginning of this year 2020 by David Umahi.

“Gov Umahi has not stopped harrassing and giving threatening messages to journalists in Ebonyi state over their insistence in exposing through their factual reports, the ongoing genocides and unprovoked attacks against hapless Ebonyi people by *** terrorists, and security operatives in some instances”.

“Governor Dave Umahi and his foot soldiers in Abakiliki Government House have never hidden their sympathy for the cabals behind the mass atrocities in Biafra land including Ebonyi State just because of his selfish political ambition.

“Under governor David Umahi’s watch in Ebonyi State, journalists who believe in reporting truths are no longer safe,” the group said.

The group noted that these journalists committed no crime other than exposing the atrocities of security agents against innocent persons in Ebonyi State.

Mr Powerful advised Mr Umahi and his agents to retrace their steps “because on the day of reckoning, there will be no one to save them.”

‘Enough is Enough’

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria (HURIDE), Ebonyi chapter, berated Ebonyi State government over the incessant arrest and persecution of journalists.

Ebonyi State chairman of HURIDE, Sampson Nweke, released a statement .

“First, it was Mr Charles Otu. He was on the 2nd day of June, 2017 beaten to coma by the government’s thugs. Secondly, on 15th November 2019, Obinna Odogwu of the Sun news was humiliated by the secretary to the state government and unlawfully barred from the government house.

“Again, on 18th April 2020, Chijioke Agwu of same Sunnews was arrested on the order of the governor and just yesterday, 22nd April, Peter Okutu of Vanguard newspaper was arrested and is still in detention.

“These developments are very ugly and greatly constitute a human rights impairment. We are giving the state government through the Ohaukwu Local Government chairman, a 24 hour ultimatum to release the newly arrested Vanguard correspondent, Mr Peter Ututu and desist from further persecution of pressmen in the state.

“This has to be done with utmost immediacy and failure to do which Ebonyi state shall be declared an arch enemy of both the local and international press,” Mr Nweke said.