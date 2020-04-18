Lockdown: Killing of unarmed civilians by police unacceptable, Abia govt says

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

The Abia State government on Saturday denounced the killing of a middle-aged man, Friday Arunsi, by security agencies enforcing the lockdown in the South-East state.

Mr Arunsi, a businessman in Ebem Ohafia, was fatally shot by a police officer on Friday after he got into an altercation with some officers while offloading his consignment of beverages from a truck outside his shop.

The incident angered the youth in the community who subsequently attacked the Ohafia police station and released the inmates and burnt Ebem Customary and Magistrate Courts alongside the police quarters, DPO’s residence, and some vehicles in the compound.

The police in Abia, on Saturday, said the officer who shot the businessman has been arrested. and detained.

“We wish to reiterate that we will not accept the unwarranted killing of any citizen or resident of the state and demand once more that security agents enforcing the COVID-19 necessitated lockdown in the state do so within the operating guidelines for maintenance of internal security as issued to all arm bearing forces in Nigeria,” the Abia State government said on Saturday in a statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu.

“Reckless killing of unarmed civilians will not be tolerated by this administration and we call for an end to it forthwith.”

The state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the chairman of Ohafia local government area to get in touch with the victim’s family and other affected persons and offer condolences on behalf of the state government, the statement said.

The state government urged residents of the state, and the people of Ohafia in particular, to remain calm, while it vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing. The government promised to ensure that justice is done in the case.

One person was killed on Friday in Aba, Abia State, in a similar clash between some community residents and security officials.

At least, four persons have been killed in the state in the past two weeks by security officials who are enforcing the lockdown in the state.

The state has no confirmed case of the coronavirus.

