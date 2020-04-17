Abia declares ‘COVID-19 suspect’ wanted

Related News

In an attempt to track its index coronavirus case, the Abia State Government, on Friday, declared one Vincent Prosper, suspected of having contracted the disease, wanted.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Okeiyi Kalu, made the declaration in a statement in Aba.

Mr Kalu alleged that Mr Prosper, suspected to have contracted the disease from a neighbouring state, “sneaked into Abia, and had since gone underground.”

He said the man was wanted by the state’s Ministry of Health and the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

Mr Kalu, who is also the secretary to the committee, said that Mr Prosper was last seen around 153, Azikiwe Road, in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

He requested anyone with useful information on Mr Prosper’s whereabouts to call 0700 2242 362 or contact the Commissioner for Health, Joe Osuji.

The commissioner also enjoined anyone who had had contact with Mr Prosper to immediately contact the Abia COVID-19 Care Centre. (NAN)