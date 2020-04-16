Governor’s cell phone hacked

Related News

The Enugu State Government said on Thursday that the mobile phone of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was hacked.

The phone was then “used to call members of the public including Government Officials,” the state’s information commissioner, Chidi Aroh, wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“It has come to the knowledge of Enugu State Government that the MTN Cell Phone Line of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State was hacked by unknown fraudsters today, and has been used to call members of the public including Government Officials.

“Enugu State Government hereby informs the members of the public of this unfortunate incident and urges them to disregard any call or message emanating from the said Phone Line.

“The Security Agencies and the Telecom Service Providers have been duly notified and are working round the clock to apprehend the culprits.

“We most sincerely regret any embarrassment or inconvenience that these fraudsters may have caused unsuspecting members of the public,” the commissioner wrote.