Coronavirus patient recovers in Enugu

Enugu on map [Photo: Wikimedia Commons]
The Enugu State Government has announced the discharge of a coronavirus patient who recovered after treatment.

The government made the announcement in a statement by its health commissioner, IK Obi.

The other patient who tested positive for the virus in the state is recovering, Mr Obi said.

Read the commissioner’s full statement below.

ENUGU DISCHARGES ONE COVID-19 PATIENT.

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has discharged one patient from Treatment and Isolation for COVID 19.

Recall that the NCDC had announced 2 cases of COVID 19 in Enugu that have been in Isolation and receiving care.

One of them is now Negative for the Corona virus and has been discharged. The other person is stable and responding very well to treatment.

We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.

Thank You.

Assc. Prof. Ik. E. Obi
Hon. Commissioner for Health.
Enugu State.

