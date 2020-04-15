Police kill one, injure another in Onitsha

Related News

Police officers in Anambra State have allegedly killed one person and injured another during a clash with some youths.

The incident happened at Ezego street, Nkpor in Onitsha on Wednesay.

Though reports of what transpired was still sketchy at the time of this report, sources claimed the police officers shot at some youths who resisted the arrest of some of them.

“They wanted to arrest our brothers and when we demanded to know why they came to arrest them, they shot at us,” a source said.

The names of the victims could not be ascertained at the time of filling the report.

One of them reportedly died immediately while another one was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident debunked the allegation that the police attacked without provocation.

He said the youth attacked a police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid. He did not comment on the alleged initial attempt to arrest some youth and the reported death.

According to him, the assailants succeeded in dousing one of the officers with the substance and snatched his rifle.

“The situation forced the other officers to use force to retrieve the rifle and protect themselves,” he said. “It was an unprovoked attack on a police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.”

Body of the slain victim.

“Yes, they snatched the rifle of the policeman after pouring acid on him which prompted the other policemen to use force to retrieve the rifle.”

The officer doused with Acid

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to restore sanity in the area please,” he added.

The clothes worn by the officer destroyed by the acid.

He said the injured officer has also been rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.