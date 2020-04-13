COVID-19: Anambra Govt. traces 29 potential contacts of index case

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

The Anambra State Government on Monday said it had established contact with 29 persons including health workers, relations, friends and business associates of the COVID-19 index case in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, made the disclosure at a news briefing in Awka, the state capital.

Mr Okpala noted that the index case was currently in a protective care centre equipped with ventilators and cardiac monitors.

“Presently, the index case is being treated at a protective centre and he is receiving the best of treatment ever.

“He has every facility he needs and is also provided with whatever he wants,” he said.

The commissioner said the state COVID-19 Response Team established contact with the index case at about 3:21a.m. on Saturday after leaving the hospital where he was first admitted.

He said the index patient left a hospital where he was being managed on April 10, while awaiting his test result from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We were managing the case until we got the notification that the patient tested positive around 7p.m.

“When I called the doctor managing him and he told me the man was not in the hospital, we had to go look for him.

“The team went to places we would not have been. We knocked at doors until we located him with the help of technology,” Mr Okpala said.

The commissioner said that the COVID-19 Response Team had already traced 29 persons, who were potential contacts of the index case.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Cross River orders workers to resume work

“These contacts were in the facilities that the patient visited; they include family and friends, business associates.

“We have interacted with them and my team is following up on them,” he said.

He also said that the state government had decontaminated the facilities which the index patient had contact with based on World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCDC guidelines and were safe for use.

Mr Okpala, who urged the people to remain calm and follow government’s advice, said the social distancing and lockdown directive were measures to prevent heavy fatality in the state.

“I want Anambra people to know that right now we have no problem with testing. Anybody that qualifies to be tested has either been tested or will be tested,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.