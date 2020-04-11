JUST IN: Umahi bans ‘Okada’ for flouting COVID-19 restriction

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
The Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, had banned the use of motorcycle for transportation business in the state.

He stated this in a live broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday.

The governor, who said the ban is statewide, expressed dismay at the flagrant disregard for the closure of the state borders by commercial motorcyclists who smuggle returnees in.

It will be recalled that the state government had closed the state borders as part of measures to fight the deadly coronavirus which has so far infected 305 persons in the country and caused the death of seven persons.

But commercial motorcyclists and even commercial vehicle operators have continued to bring people into the state.

The governor also warned that any vehicle caught flouting the lockdown by bringing people into the state will be impounded and auctioned off.

A statement by the special assistant on media to the governor noted that the ban is with immediate effect.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has noted with dismay how misguided elements hire motorcyclists popularly called Okada to enter Ebonyi State through track roads which contravenes the COVID-19 Law 2020 and as a result, has directed immediate ban of the use of Motorcycles (Okada) in Ebonyi State.

“This directive is without exception and the ban is an all-time ban across the state,” the statement said.

