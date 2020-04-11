Easter: Ugwuanyi calls for intense prayers, abiding faith in God

Related News

As Christians celebrate Easter, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace for the country and the world to overcome the rampaging Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his message, Mr Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with Christians, pointed out that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity.

The governor added that the feast, which brought salvation to mankind, offers Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians an ample opportunity to come closer to God.

He said the period is also an opportunity to promote peace, love, and unity as well as other virtues that would enhance the progress of the country.

While wishing the people of Enugu State and all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and to work tirelessly towards the progress of the state and the wellbeing of the people.