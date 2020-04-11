Easter: Ugwuanyi calls for intense prayers, abiding faith in God

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

As Christians celebrate Easter, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace for the country and the world to overcome the rampaging Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his message, Mr Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with Christians, pointed out that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity.

The governor added that the feast, which brought salvation to mankind, offers Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians an ample opportunity to come closer to God.

He said the period is also an opportunity to promote peace, love, and unity as well as other virtues that would enhance the progress of the country.

While wishing the people of Enugu State and all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and to work tirelessly towards the progress of the state and the wellbeing of the people.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.