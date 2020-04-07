Lockdown: Policeman kills fuel station attendant

Related News

A police officer in Abịa State on Monday allegedly killed a petrol station attendant.

The incident happened along popular New Umuahia road in Obingwa Local Government Area.

The policeman, Stanley Azu, is serving under Azumini Police Division in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State.

He was said to have tried stopping a vehicle that violated the lockdown order occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak, but the driver defied the instruction.

Residents of the area said the police inspector chased the driver and reportedly fired at him.

The bullet hit Chibuisi, who was in his business centre.

Chibuisi was said to have been pronounced dead at Abia State Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to for urgent medical attention.

Chibuisi until his death was a staff of Greenmac Energy Ltd, a filling station owned by his in-law.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, confirmed the incident.

He said the officer has been arrested adding that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has taken over the matter.

Mr Okon said the police do not condone such an act.

“That police inspector was arrested immediately and detained,” he said. “As I’m talking to you, SCID has taken over the matter and are investigating the police inspector for murder.”

“We have our rules of engagement, we have our standard of operation and procedure and we have our own Force Order 237 as reviewed.

“That order has to do with when a police officer has to use his firearm and it’ll be justified,” Mr Okon said.