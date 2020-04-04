Enugu health commissioner is dead

Enugu on map [Photo: Wikimedia Commons]
The Enugu State commissioner for health, Anthony Ugochukwu, is dead, a state official has confirmed.

He died Friday night at Memphys Hospital, Enugu.

The member representing Oji River state constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, Jeff Mbah, confirmed the news.

Mr Mbah described the late surgeon as a genius and a technocrat.

“He is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria,” he said.

“We are talking about a renownedprofessor of surgery who has a lot to offer in turning around out health sector. Its a terrible blow.”

He disclosed that the commissioner just came back from the United States and was doing fine before the sudden death.

Mr Ugochukwu has been sick from his days as provost, College of Medicine.

He later recovered and concluded his work in the college.

However, shortly after he was appointed commissioner last year, the sickness returned, this time more severe.

He is from Oji River.

All these while, with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner has been absent.

His duties were carried out by the permanent secretary in the ministry of health, Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

