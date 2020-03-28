Coronavirus: Peace Mass Transit stops operations nationwide

Related News

Peace Mass Transit (PMT), an indigenous transportation company in Nigeria, has commenced nationwide winding down of operations as a response towards curtailing the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the management on Saturday, PMT said it would first suspend operations in Enugu and Ebonyi states on March 29.

Enugu recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday.

The Ebonyi State government announced it is closing down its boundaries on Saturday in an attempt to block the spread of the virus into the state.

PMT operations in other states would also be suspended by March 31, the company said.

The company said it is contributing to the national and global efforts of controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As at Saturday afternoon, Nigeria has recorded 89 cases of coronavirus, with three recoveries and one death.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection in Nigeria, several measures have been taken nationwide to stall the spread of the virus, including closure of schools, markets, public offices and motor parks, among others.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike earlier announced the ban of vehicles entering or leaving the state.

Similarly, the Lagos State government has announced the closure of all public parks and also urged travel into and outside the state to be avoided amidst the rising cases of coronavirus in state.

PMT said the date of its resumption of normal operations would be communicated to the public in due course.