Covid-19: Nine persons arrested for flouting Ebonyi govt ban on burial

Nine persons have been arrested in Ebonyi State for flouting the state government’s ban on burials in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Awosola Awotinde, stated this during a live phone-in programme on the state’s broadcast station.

The state government, in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, had placed a ban on burials, weddings and other ceremonies in the state for, at least, one month.

Those arrested, according to the police chief, flouted the order.

According to Mr Awosola, seven of the arrests were made in Ezza South local government area while two persons were arrested in Ikwo LGA.

The commissioner warned that anyone flouting any law of the restrictions announced by the government would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the closing of the state borders which began on Saturday would be strictly implemented to the letter in conjunction with other security and para military agencies in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said in line with government directives, all motor parks in the state have been shut down.

He said all commercial transportation operators should move their buses to the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium Abakaliki where they shall operate intra-state transport services.

He said this would enable all passengers be checked before embarking on their journey and to monitor compliance to social distancing in commuting vehicles.

“The security of lives of the citizenry is not negotiable. The Quarantine Act empowers the governor to make rules and issue precautionary measures to safeguard his people,” he said.

“We have no doubt that the precautionary measures and regulations as directed by the State Government shall be strictly enforced by security agencies in the state.”

Heads of various security agencies in the state attended the briefing.

So far, Nigeria has a total of 81 confirmed cases and one death as at March 27. Three persons have been discharged.

The number of new cases has been rising in the country in the last two weeks. Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country at 52.

Most of the cases confirmed in the country are returnees from countries with a high burden of coronavirus.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed two cases in Ebonyi’s next-door neighbour, Énugu State.

Enugu town is 60 kilometres to Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.