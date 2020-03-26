Catholic priest found dead in car

Related News

The body of a Catholic priest, Charles Okeke-Odogwu, has been discovered in Anambra State.

Until his death, he was the Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma-Etiti in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

His body was said to have been found in his car at the front of the Vicarage gate.

It was gathered that the deceased was found dead on the steering before the gate of the vicarage.

A family source said the priest who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School located in the area, had attended a regional meeting of his Archdiocese on Monday, March 23 before the incident happened.

“He participated actively at the meeting and did not show any sign of illness before the the sad incident. He had vomited in the car before he died, “the source added.

Though the cause of his death was still unclear, a resident of the area said he might have died of a heart attack.

“He was found next morning in his car that was still steaming,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed the divisional police officer in the area to investigate the report.

“It seems there was no official report on such incident but the CP has directed the DPO to find out please,” he said