Coronavirus: Enugu govt approves welfare package for doctors, others

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the immediate provision of Group Life/Group Personal Accident Assurance Policy for all medical doctors in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the ‘assurance’ package is also extended to other health workers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Other beneficiaries, according to the statement, include fire fighters, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency “and all those involved in other essential services”.

Mr Ortuanya, a professor, added that Governor Ugwuanyi hoped the measure will inspire higher commitment and productivity amongst the beneficiaries.

In a related development, the governor has directed the Presidents General of all Town Unions in the state to mobilise volunteers and town criers in their respective autonomous communities to enlighten residents of their communities on adherence to the protocol for prevention of COVID-19 transmission with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The officials were further directed to interface with the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, through the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, for collection of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on coronavirus disease, for use by the volunteers and town criers.

According to Mr Ortuanya, the state government has also made provisions for logistics for this assignment.