Coronavirus: Anambra Assembly adjourns plenary indefinitely

Anambra assembly [Photo: Channels TV]
Anambra assembly [Photo: Channels TV]

The Anambra State House of Assembly has adjourned plenary indefinitely to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The Speaker, Uche Okafor, made the announcement while addressing journalists after an Executive Session, in Awka on Wednesday.

Mr Okafor said the decision was taken following directive from Governor Willie Obiano asking workers in the state to stay at home for two weeks to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“I wish to announce that the Anambra State House of Assembly has proceeded on an indefinite adjournment due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

“Lawmakers will, however, embark on sensitisation tour of their various constituencies to educate their constituents on the dangers of the Coronavirus in the country and ways to stay safe,” he said.

Mr Okafor commended Mr Obiano for the proactive measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said such proactive measures are in the interest of the people of the state.

He appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the directive of the state government in their own interest.

“The state government is doing all it can to ensure that the virus does not enter the state.

“As legislatures, we promise to assist the Governor to achieve his good intentions for the people of the state,” Mr Okafor said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.