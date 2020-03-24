Enugu Assembly confirms three commissioner nominees, adjourn for four weeks

Related News

The Enugu State House of Assembly has confirmed three commissioner nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on March 17.

Their confirmation followed the smooth screening at the floor of the Assembly in Enugu on Tuesday.

The commissioners screened included Emeka Mamah, Manfred Nzekwe and Uchechukwu Ogbonna, who replaced Uche Ogbodo, whose nomination was withdrawn by Mr Ugwuanyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners were asked to take a bow and leave due to the fear of COVID-19.

In his remark after the confirmation, the Speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, asked the commissioners to justify the appointment by being dedicated to portfolios that would be assigned to them.

Mr Ubosi then urged them to complement the efforts of the governor in the area of the development of the state.

In another development, the House has adjourned to April 21 to enable members prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The speaker also directed civil servants in the Assembly below Level 12 to stay away from work.

Mr Ubosi said the state government was doing everything possible to curb the spread of the virus.

He advised the public not to create panic in the state by spreading fake information about the virus but should rather adhere to measures that would prevent them from contracting the COVID-19.

The member representing Oji River Constituency, Jeff Mba, said the adjournment would enable the lawmakers to sensitise their constituents on how to prevent spread of the virus.

While noting that the virus is not in the state, Mr Mba urged all to join hands with the state government to ensure that COVID-19 did not enter the state.

