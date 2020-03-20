Septuagenarian arrested for allegedly raping two minors

Related News

The police in Anambra said they have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly raping two minors in the state.

The suspect, Raphael Mbanyereude, also known as Papa Okoye, allegedly committed the act at Okija in Ihiala local government area of the state.

According to police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, the suspect allegedly raped the two minors, one aged two, the other, four years.

“On the 17th of March at about 11 am, following a formal complaint, police operatives attached to Okija Division arrested one Raphael Mbanyereude alias (Papa Okoye)’m’ aged 75 years of Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with two minors all females, aged two and four years (children of the same parent) respectively,” he said

The spokesman said the act was discovered by the children’s mother ”when she saw her children crying and holding their private parts”.

READ ALSO:

“She then became curious and checked only to discover water coming out and their private parts became reddish as well.”

Mr Haruna said the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of their hymens was confirmed.

He said the suspect had ‘voluntarily’ confessed to the crime.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution,” the police said.