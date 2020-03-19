Coronavirus: Anambra shuts down schools

Related News

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has directed the shutting down of all schools in the state till further notice following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

In a public health advisory released by the state government, the governor joined a few Nigerian states, by banning all public gatherings in the state as from March 23.

He, however, did not shut down markets but gave strict measures which must be implemented in all markets.

“Traders and Ndi Anambra who go to the markets should wash their hands frequently, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and allow it to air dry.

“The use of hand sanitisers is strongly recommended if the hands are not visibly dirty.

“Hand shaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation is strongly discouraged.

“A distance of 6-feet should be maintained between customers and traders

“Leadership of the markets are advised to buy infrared thermometer to test any cases of their member or customer falling sick in the market,” the Governor said.

Tertiary schools

For tertiary institutions, Mr Obiano ordered that students must proceed on vacation effective March 20 until further notice.

The governor ordered the suspension of all inter-house sports competitions in all primary and secondary schools in the state until further notice.

“The management of all schools in the state must provide hand wash stations at entrance of all schools. They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitisers for their wards,” he added.