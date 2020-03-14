Anambra South Tussle: Nigerian Police sue lawyer over alleged forgery, conspiracy

Related News

The Nigerian Police have sued the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obinna Uzor, his lawyer, and three others over allegations of fraud and forging the motion to obtain a judgment against the sacked senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The suit was filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The applicant in their suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/78/20, is alleging that Mr Uzor alongside the other defendants used the forged motion to get the judgement against Mr Ubah.

A motion is a process for requesting that a judge make an order. Generally, a party will make a motion to have a matter addressed before judgment, or in some circumstances after judgment or to support an enforcement process.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Justice Bello Kawu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on January 17, nullified the election of Mr Ubah as the senator representing Anambra South.

In the January 17 judgement, the court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Ubah and to issue a fresh certificate to the PDP candidate, Mr Uzoh – who came second in the election, as the senator-elect of the district.

Not satisfied with the lower court’s decision, Mr Ubah has approached the appellate court to set aside the judgement which he insisted was a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

Charges

In the six-count charges against the defendants, the police is alleging that Mr Uzor’s lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, and three others, allegedly forged court processes which the FCT court relied on to deliver judgment against Mr Ubah.

It is alleged that Mr Enwedo was said to have conspired with his client who was a plaintiff in the suit, Anani Chuka, and Mr Uzor who later applied to join the suit, and two others namely Aroh Ifunanya and Faith Samuel.

Mr Uzor, Mr Enwedo, Ms Ifunanya and Ms Samuel are the defendants in the suit respectively.

Count one of the charges read: “That you Eziafa Samuel Enwedo on or about September, 2019 at the Federal Capital Territory within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire with Anani Anacletus Chuka, Aron Ifunanya, Faith Samuel and Obinna Uzor all of who are at large to commit a felony to with forging originating summons number CV/3044/18 Anani Anacletus Chuka Versus Ubah Ifeanyi Patrick and Others and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(b) of the miscellaneous offences Act Cap M17 Law’s of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act.

Count two,“That you Eziafa Samuel Enwedo and the following other persons now at large that is Anani Anacletus Chuka (M) Aron Ifunanya (F) Faith Samuel (F) and Obinna Uzor (M) on or about 27th of March 2019 at the Federal Capital Territory within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony, to wit; forging of motion for joinder with motion number M/4017/19; and thereby commuted an offense contrary to Section 3(b) of the miscellaneous offenses Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the same Act.”

The police said the suspect would be arraigned next week.