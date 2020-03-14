Uzodinma laments misappropriation of allocations to Imo oil producing communities

Hope Uzodinma in, Emeka Ihedioha out in Imo
Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has decried the alleged misappropriation of allocations to oil-producing communities in the state by the elite and leaders of the area.

The governor who was speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of the Mmahu community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area, on Sunday said his administration has saved about N800 million within the last two months of its assumption of office by taking measures aimed at curbing the misappropriation.

The governor, according to a statement by his office, said the funds were originally meant for projects to benefit the people in the areas but were cornered by highly placed individuals in the area.

“My interest is to protect your own interest, only two months I took over as governor, I have N800 million saved from Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), but before now, you don’t get the money, they bring the money and the leaders share it leaving the people to die in hunger and poverty, But if we save that money, we come here and call a meeting, the communities will choose the project they want, we will award the project and make sure the projects are done,” he said.

Mr Uzodinma’s statement is akin to the outcry by the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Godswill Akpabio, about the festering corruption at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) last October. Mr Akpabio in an interview programme with the NTA, said he was sure that those who founded the NDDC would be disappointed with what has become of the commission.

He said politicians and elites in the areas under the purview of the NDDC treated the commission like an ATM.

“I think people were treating the place as an ATM, where you just walk in there to go and pluck money and go away, I don’t think they were looking at it as an interventionist agency, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Uzodinma promised that his administration would ensure that there is lasting peace in the restive Ohaji Egbema Local Government are of the state. He said the state will beef up security of lives and properties. He therefore appealed to leaders of the area to advise the youth of the are to eschew thuggery and other social vices.

While commending the governor for his interest in the area, the Mmahu of the community, Austin Iwuogu, said the activities of oil exploration companies in the area, are making life difficult for the people of the community. He, therefore, called for the governor’s intervention to ameliorate their suffering.

