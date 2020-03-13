Imo gets first female chief judge

Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Governor [Photo: PUNCH]

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has sworn in Justice Ijeoma Agugua, as the first female chief judge in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday in Owerri, Mr Uzodinma reiterated his resolve to make the state judiciary one of the best in the country as well as encourage its autonomy.

“Judiciary is an important arm of government, and if our democracy must grow with its attendant dividends, we must have an efficient judiciary.

“This is why every government must take seriously the leadership and membership of the judicial arm of government,” he said.

Mr Uzodinma reassured that the judiciary will enjoy full autonomy as enshrined in the Constitution under his watch.

“I am not unaware of the little bickering here and there in the past, the past government in the state could not foster a robust relationship with the judiciary. In my own time, it will be different,” he said.

While congratulating the Acting Chief Judge on her appointment, Mr Uzodinma urged her to improve on all those things her immediate predecessor put in place and possibly drive new ideas that will take the state judiciary to greater heights.

“The Imo judiciary must be the best under my watch, I will give you all the necessary support to ensure that you have an outfit worthy of commendation,” he said.

Mrs Agugua, thanked Mr Uzodinma for towing the path of justice and for being gender friendly.

“You have today used your office faithfully in accordance with the spirit and internment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your Oath of office,” she said.

Mrs Agugua replaced Paschal Nnadi, who has retired from service.

Until her appointment, she was the administrative judge in the state high court.

(NAN)

