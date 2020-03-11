Seven killed in resumed Ebonyi, Benue boundary dispute

Related News

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the killing of seven persons from Ndiagu Orie, Umuguduakpu Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Ngbo community has been enmeshed in a decade long dispute with neighbouring Agila community of Adọ local government area of Benue State.

The Police Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Awosola Awotunde, confirmed the killings.

He said he had sent a reinforcement of mobile police personnel to the troubled area to restore order.

It was learnt that properties worth millions of naira, including buildings, yam bans and livestock were destroyed by the invaders

There were conflicting reports, however, on the actual number of persons killed.

The Chairman of the Council, Clement Odah, said nine people were killed.

He accused the people of Agila of flouting the peace pact reached between the two communities.

Mr Odah also called on the National Boundary Commission to hasten up with the boundary demarcation to forestall further loss of lives.

“We believe that demarcation of the disputed land will bring lasting peace to the area”, he said.

A source alleged that the attack was carried out by Agila people at about 1 p.m on Tuesday.

The source said the attackers emerged from the buffer zone into the community wearing military camouflage and this made the people to think they were military men.

Some military personnel had been to the community recently in search of a naval officer who had gone missing over a week ago in the area.

The source said when the attackers emerged from the disputed land into the community, some community members who saw them felt they were part of the team that earlier visited the community.

But when the men got close, they unleashed mayhem on the community.

A resident of the community, Eze Ituma, expressed shock that despite the heavy security presence in the area, the Agila people carried out the attack unchecked.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) correspondent attached to the wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Pauline Nwaneri, said she lost four relatives to the attack.

She called for quick security intervention following the killings.

It was further gathered that the mother of the Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Information, Eugene Ebenyi, was also a victim of the attack.