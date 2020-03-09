Ebonyi Assembly suspends lawmaker representing governor’s constituency

Related News

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has suspended indefinitely the member representing Ohaozara West Constituency, Onu Nwaonye.

The house accused him of causing disaffection between legislative members and the executive.

The house handed out the suspension during plenary on Monday at the Assembly Complex Nkaliki.

The motion for his suspension was moved by Leader of the House and member representing Ezza North-west constituency, Victor Chukwu, and seconded by seconded by Chukwu Arinze representing Ishielu south constituency.

The Speaker of the House, Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, said the motion was endorsed by all the members of the assembly present.

Mr Nwonye, a two-term member of the House, represents the constituency of the incumbent governor, David Umahi.

He is believed to be a close ally of the governor. Due to his closeness to the governor’s family, he was seen as an ‘untouchable’.

It was not clear if he has fallen out with Mr Umahi and the speaker.

Also, the house during plenary called on Governor Umahi to relocate Ezzangbo animal market ”to a place where there will be space for them to do their business”.

The call was contained in a motion moved by Chukwuma Igwe, a member representing Onicha West constituency in the assembly.

In the motion, he expressed fear that the state may lose millions of Internally Generated Revenue it gets from the market if the traders are allowed to relocate to a place in Enugu State ”as they were planning due to inadequate space”.

“The source of revenue I am referring to is the animal market located at Ezzangbo in Ohaukwu local government area along Enugu/Abakaliki express. We are aware that this market is partly owned by individuals and government, and it is more like private owned company.

“It is a veritable source of revenue to the state, LGA and the community where it is situated.”

His motion was seconded by Chinedu Onah, member representing Ohaukwu west constituency and supported by members present.