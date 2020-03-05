18 Ebonyi Corps Members sanctioned for absconding

Related News

18 members of the National Youth Service Corps, 2019 Batch C, serving in Ebonyi State, have been handed various degrees of punishment for flouting the rules and regulations of the scheme.

The state coordinator of the Corps, Ann Ibe, stated this during the passing out parade of the batch c Corps members at the Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium, Abakaliki.

She said some of the Corps members who absconded for three months or more will repeat the service year while others who absconded for about a month will have the number of days they absconded doubled.

A total of 2,097 corps members will be concluding their service year in Ebonyi State, on Thursday.

She said that out of this number, four were given the State Honours Awards in recognition of their outstanding performance during their stay in the state.

A few others, she said, also received the chairman’s and state coordinator’s awards.

“Also, a total of 18 Corps members will have to receive various levels of punishment in line with the NYSC bye-laws 1993 for various offences committed”.

The four recipients of the State Honours Award are Temitope Victoria Makanjuola, Nwosu Adaobi, Ngweche Chukwuma and Okeke Chiamaka.

The governor, David Umahi, urged the corps members to utilise the skills they learnt during the service year to create a better future for themselves.

“Reports reaching me indicates that you were committed to the Skills Acquisition Program introduced by the NYSC scheme to empower corps members for self-employment.

“I am equally aware of other interventionist programs by government agencies and the NYSC aimed at giving you access to credit facilities for self-employment”

“I urge (you) to utilise these opportunities to create a better future for yourselves. With the present scarcity of job openings, I strongly believe that empowering the youths through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development is the surest way to reduce the current level of unemployment”

The governor commended the Corps members for their contribution in the areas of healthcare delivery, education and social services which he noted will forever be cherished.

“I salute your patriotic spirit and effort during the service year. The success you recorded is a proof of your endurance and abiding faith in the unity of our nation”

Represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Charles Akpuenika, the governor said the ability of the corps members to integrate into their host communities underscores the relevance of the NYSC in the promotion of national unity.

The NYSC scheme had over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of our country.

Mr Umahi noted that apart from fostering national unity and integration, the scheme had become a veritable tool for the implementation of very important national development programs.

In a vote of thanks, Okeke Chiamaka thanked the state government and the NYSC for the opportunity given them to serve.

She promised that the corps members will utilise all they have learnt and strive to be good ambassadors of the NYSC and state.