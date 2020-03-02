Imo Governorship: Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Ihedioha’s application

Related News

The Supreme Court has adjourned until Tuesday hearing in an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review a judgment on Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2019, election.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the court after the apex court on January 14 nullified his victory and declared Mr Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Mr Ihedioha was earlier declared the winner of the election by the electoral umpire, INEC.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how, in a unanimous judgment of the seven-member panel, read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court agreed that results in 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final governorship election result in Imo State.

Mr Kekere-Ekun said with the results from the 388 polling units added, Mr Uzodinma polled a majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by the poll commission.

Strangely, the court did not provide the details of the new votes scored by each of the candidates in the electtion after the addition of the results from the 388 polling units.

Consequently, the court voided and set aside the declaration of Mr lhedioha as the winner of the 2019 governorship election in the South-east state.

The court ordered that the certificate of return issued to Mr lhedioha be immediately withdrawn by INEC and a fresh one issued to Mr Uzodinma as the elected governor of the state.

“Vote due to the appellant Senator Hope Uzodinma and the APC from 388 Polling Units were wrongly excluded from scores ascribed to the appellant (to them),” the judges ruled.