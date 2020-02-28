Police arrest ex-governor’s aide for allegedly killing party member

Related News

An official sacked by the Ebonyi State Government for allegedly killing his cousin during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government primary has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Uche Ibiam, was the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre In Afikpo North Local Government Area when he allegedly committed the crime.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ibiam allegedly killed his cousin, Enyinnaya Ibiam (Jr), during a PDP councilorship primary election in their Unwana Ward last week.

The suspect was said to have clashed with his younger brother, Ogbonnaya Ibiam, who was a Technical Assistant to Governor David Umahi, during the primary election.

Both brothers belonged to different factions of the party in their local government area.

He was accused of masterminding the violence that broke out in the ward during the primary election last Friday, in which Ogbonnaya was reportedly killed.

It was equally alleged that the suspect during the violence, fired a gunshot at his own brother but hit Ogbonnaya instead who died instantly.

Following the tragedy, Governor Umahi on Sunday sacked the two brothers, Uche and Ogbonnaya, for their roles in the incident.

He also directed the police to arrest all those involved and prosecute them accordingly.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the arrest to our reporter on Friday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“Yes, he has been arrested. Investigations into the matter are ongoing and he is cooperating with the police,” Ms Odah said.