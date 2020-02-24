Man dies after taking sex enhancement drugs

Related News

A 40-year-old man has died after taking sex enhancement drugs in Anambra State, police have said.

The incident happened on Monday morning, around 3.am in an Onitsha hotel.

Police said the man died after having sex with a woman in the hotel.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He gave the man’s name as Paul Okwudili.

The incident, Mr Mohammed said, happened at Plus View Hotel, Onitsha.

According to the spokesperson, Mr Okwudili had lodged in the hotel with the lady, whose identity was not revealed in the statement.

But, later that night, the lady raised an alarm that the man had collapsed. This attracted the attention of the hotel’s management.

The management was said to have rushed the man to a hospital where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead by doctors on duty at the hospital.

The spokesperson noted that investigation so far suggests that the man might have taken some sex performance enhancing drugs, which may have contributed to his death.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the man has been deposited in the morgue while the police have continued investigation to find out the remote and immediate causes of his death.

Mr Mohammed’s statement reads: “On February 24 at about 03.am, the manager of Plus View Hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili ‘m’ aged about 40 years, of Ogboliolosi, off Awka Road, Inland town, Onitsha allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged.

“Minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management went to the room and discovered the man gasping for breath and rushed him to St Charles Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention, where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on duty”.

“Meanwhile, scene was visited by Police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photograph of the victim obtained.

“No marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room, reasonably suspected to be enhancement drugs.

“Corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. The lady was arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident, please.”

The spokesperson added that the lady has been arrested and is helping the police in their investigations. He, however, did not disclose the lady’s name.

“The lady is 30 years old. She alleged that the man promised to marry her when she takes in. She also claimed that the victim’s organ refused to stand initially, so he took drugs in her presence and that after sometime, the male organ got erected and they started.

“But, while having the intercourse, she noticed that the man was behaving strange(ly), hence she ran out and shouted for help,” Mr Mohammed added.