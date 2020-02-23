PDP Primaries: Umahi sacks aides allegedly involved in member’s death

Related News

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sacked the coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam, for alleged involvement in a murder case.

Also sacked is Ogbonnaya Ibiam Junior, who is a Technical Adviser to the governor on Security

They were accused of involvement in a violence that broke out in their ward in Uwana, Afikpo North local government area, on Friday during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in which one Enyinnaya Ibiam was killed.

Premium Times reported how Mr Enyinnaya was killed by a bullet allegedly fired by a Development Centre Coordinator in the local council.

The late Enyinnaya was allegedly killed by a bullet fired by the unnamed coordinator from his gun at his own brother.

The bullet, however, missed the said coordinator’s brother and hit Enyinnaya, killing him instantly.

Mr Enyinnaya and the said brother of the coordinator belonged to the same faction of PDP in their ward in Uwanna Afikpo North local government area while the coordinator belonged to another faction.

Both factions were said to have clashed on Friday during the councillorship primaries of the party in their ward, leading to the shooting incident and death of Mr Enyinnaya who was a staff of Federal Polytechnic, Uwanna.

Mr Umahi announced the sack in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala.

“Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator, Ubeyi Development Centre, Uche Ibiam and Mr. Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (a.k.a Terror), Technical Assistant (TA) to Governor on Security, for alleged involvement in a murder case'”.

The governor according to the statement also directed that security agencies should investigate the matter and prosecute all the suspects in accordance with the laws.

The governor assured Ebonyi people of their safety and his readiness to sustain peace in the state.