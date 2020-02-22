One killed as Ebonyi PDP Council primaries turn bloody

Related News

One person was killed as the local government primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi turned bloody on Friday with pockets of violence recorded in some parts of the state.

The victim, Enyinnaya Ibiam, who was a Staff of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Uwanna, Afikpo North Local government area, was shot to death by an unknown member of a rival group of the party in the area.

Though reports were sketchy at the time of this report, it was, however, gathered that the victim was shot by accident.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Awosola Awotinde, confirmed the killing.

He said the police are on the trail of the shooter and would soon arrest him to answer for his crime.

He, however, did not say the name of the shooter.

However, a witness said the shooter was a Development Centre Coordinator for one of the Development Centres in the council.

The witness, who spoke to on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said there was a clash between two groups at the venue of the councillorship election at Uwana where armed thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare away voters. He added that it took the intervention of the police who stormed the area and stopped them.

“There was a serious problem but the police came and teargassed them and the boys were disparsed,” she said.

“But later when the police left, the coordinator was said to have pulled out a gun and shot at his brother who is opposing his preferred candidate but fortunately he dodged the bullet and the bullet hit Ibiam who was standing at his back.”

Meanwhile, a wife of a journalist, one Ogochukwu Nweke, was allegedly attacked and stripped naked by some armed thugs in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

The husband of the victim, Chukwudi Nweke a worker at the Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation, EBBC, who spoke to journalists said a youth leader in Ishielu local government led the attack on his wife.

Mrs Nweke contested the councillorship position in Ogboji Ward in Ishielu.

“They beat her up, stripped her naked and collected all her belongings including the originals of her credentials, her PDP nomination form, my laptop and many other personal things including N110,000,” Mr Nweke said.

“This happened at Aristocrat Hotel where the Local govt party executives invited her for her clearance.

“I need the assistance of all to help me recover my wife’s original 1academic credentials.

“I most humbly call on the passionate father of the state, David Nweze Umahi and the wife to wade into this matter .

“My house is under siege and we have been in the bush since yesterday as they are still trailing us. My wife and my entire family are under threat and fear.”