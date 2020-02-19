Police arraign two for allegedly circulating woman’s nude video

Related News

The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, on Tuesday arraigned two persons on a three-count charge for allegedly circulating on Facebook nude video of a married woman.

Chigozie Agunwa, 38, and Ebele Uzor, 30, were accused of publishing a nude video of Mirabel Anedo on the social media in March 2019 with the intent to defame her.

Both the suspects and the victim live in Onitsha, a popular commercial city in Anambra State.

The victim, Mrs Anedo, was said to have forgotten to delete her nude videos in her phone which she sold to one of the suspects, Mr Agunwa.

Later on, her nude video said to have been taken from the phone was allegedly circulated on Facebook by Ogechi Okeke who reportedly had a dispute online with the victim.

A petition from a human rights group, Behind Bars Initiative, to the police in Anambra prompted police investigation and subsequent arraignment of the suspects.

“We investigated (the case), wrote a petition to Anambra Commissioner of Police against Ogechi Okeke and others.

“Five persons were arrested by the police and three were released. Those released only watched the said video but didn’t participate in sharing or distribution,” said Harrison Gwamnishu who heads the human rights group.

“Ogechi Okeke resides abroad and will be arrested and charged to court immediately she steps her foot in Nigeria,” Mr Gwamnishu added.

The prosecutor, Ikemefuna Nnamani, a police sergeant, told the magistrate court in Onitsha where the two suspects were arraigned that the alleged offence is punishable under the criminal laws of Anambra State.

Mr Agunwa and Ms Uzor pleaded not guilty. They were granted N100, 000 bail each and the case adjourned to March 24.

Trending controversy

Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has also been in the news lately over her nude video that was leaked on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actress accused her ex-lover, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, of leaking the three seconds nude video shot in a room, apparently by someone she was intimate with.

Mr Rufai has filed a law suit against the actress, accusing her of false accusation and defamation of character.