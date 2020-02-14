Peter Obi, Abaribe, Umeh, others attend burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents

L-R: Umeh, Abaribe and Obi at the Church waiting for service to commence.
A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, are among early arrivals at Afaraukwu country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the burial of his parents.

Others at the event include former Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh; Tony Ukasoanya, Abia State pioneer chairman of the PDP; and a PDP chieftain, Empire Kanu.

Leader of another pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, was also in attendance.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that shops in the community did not open for business as a sign of respect to Mr Kanu’s father, Israel Kanu, and his mother, Ugoeze Kanu.

The late Mr Kanu was the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu kingdom.

The situation made visitors who came for the burial to trek for some distance before they could find what to eat.

It was also learnt that school owners instructed their staff and students to stay at home over fears of disturbances at the event, following the recent utterances of IPOB and security agencies before the burial.

Other government functionaries are expected at the church service.

The bodies of Mr Kanu’s parents were first taken to Umuahia North local government headquarters where they were received by the council officials.

They then went on a brief stop at various places in the city before they will be taken to the church for the funeral service.

Officiating ministers were already seated with parishioners and other guests ahead of the service at the time of this report.

The community and the city, in general, are calm.

IPOB members attending the ceremony are not wearing their usual uniforms, in compliance with police directives.

Uchenna Madu of MASSOB described the late monarch and wife as peaceful and loving.

Mr Madu expressed hope that their death would mark the end of killings of pro-Biafra group members.

Police officers were seen around the entry points of the community.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, said the deployment was to maintain peace in the area and to safeguard the lives and properties.

