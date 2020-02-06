Enugu govt denies building Islamic Centre

Enugu State governor Ugwanyi [Photo Credit: Catholic Diocese of Nnsukka
Enugu State governor Ugwanyi [Photo Credit: Catholic Diocese of Nnsukka

The Enugu State Government has debunked reports on social media alleging that it is constructing an Islamic Centre in Uwani, Enugu.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, the state government described the allegation as “unfortunate, malicious, wicked and false”, stating that “there is no truth in the said story”.

The information commissioner added that “the story is only aimed at distracting the state government from its widely acclaimed determination to deliver massive infrastructural development and good governance to the people of Enugu State”.

Mr Aroh pointed out that the state government, in keeping with its commitment to open and transparent governance, always “abides by strict due process in the approval of any government project and expenditure”.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt seals business premises over tax payment

He said the people of the state are briefed regularly on projects the state government approved for execution as well as the financial value of such projects, such as the recent approval for the construction of a modern Christian Worship Centre in the Government House Enugu, “the first of its kind since the creation of the old Anambra State”.

According to him, “while the state government will continue to respect the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as guaranteed by Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, we urge all these agents of mischief and falsehood to join hands with the government in its widely acclaimed effort to improve the standard of living of the people of Enugu State and continue the massive road construction and infrastructure works.

“These include the New Secretariat Building in Nsukka, the Unity Park/garden, the road network at the New Golf Estate Annex, and the unique efforts to provide security and protect lives and property in line with the oath of office which obviously has resulted in the provision of vehicles, motorcycles, modern fire fighting vehicles and equipments and the procurement of rapid response vehicles in the State.”

While calling on the public to disregard the false allegation, the commissioner maintained that “the state government will continue to do all within its powers to ensure positive development in the state and encourage harmonious co-existence of all residents.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.