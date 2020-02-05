Two dead, others injured in Anambra overhead tank accident

Related News

Two pupils lost their lives while two others sustained injuries on Wednesday when an overhead water tank fell inside their classroom.

The incident happened at Royal Kings Foundation Nursery and Primary School, Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The tank, filled with water, in a house adjacent to the school, fell from its stand and crashed into the classroom.

The victims, three boys and a girl, were immediately rushed to the hospital where two of them were confirmed dead.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, while condoling with the victims’ families, also ordered for an investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

”At about 11:15 a.m., an overhead tank filled with water fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation nursery and primary school Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu rushed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that the overhead tank of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water fell from its high stand from a neighbouring house adjacent to the school on the roof of the pre-nursery class and directly into the classroom.

The overhead tank stand (PHOTO: James Eze)

“As a result, four children sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Idemili hospital Nkpor for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, two of the children namely, Wisdom Ezewudo ‘m’ aged about 3 years and a female pupil of about 2 years, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

The pupils’ school bags scattered around the school after the incident. (PHOTO: James Eze)

“Two others namely Chimelumeze Obelenwa ‘m’ aged one year, seven months and Kosisochukwu Anthony ‘m’ aged one year, ten months are responding to treatment,” he said.