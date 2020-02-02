Seven injured in Anambra gas explosion

Related News

Seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury on Sunday in Anambra State in a gas explosion which occurred in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The explosion occurred at No 23 Emmanuel Church Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, in a property belonging to one Mbamalu Patty, where a newly acquired gas cooker exploded and destroyed two rooms.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said seven occupants of the building sustained varying degrees of injury from the explosion.

“Today February 2 at about 10:30 a.m, there was a fire outbreak at one Mbamalu Patty’s house affecting two rooms of a storey building at No 23 Emmanuel Church Road, Inland town, Onitsha.

“The fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

“As a result, a total of seven (7) persons namely: Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’ sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of naira was destroyed”, Mr Haruna said.

The spokesperson said a police patrol team led by the divisional police officer of Inland Town Division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.

The house where the explosions took place.

“Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot and casualties taken to Boromeo/Minas hospitals Onitsha for medical attention.

“No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment.Investigation is ongoing,” Mr Haruna added.

In another development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Idemili North local government area of the state was gutted by fire on Sunday.

Mr Haruna who confirmed the incident said the fire started from a nearby bush set ablaze by locals.

He said: “At about 12:30pm of today there was another fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State’

‘Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted.

The INEC office on fire

‘Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.

‘The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, extent of damages done yet to be determined

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident”, he said.