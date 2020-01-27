NAMA installs new navigational facilities at Enugu Airport

Related News

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it has successfully installed a new CAT 2 Instrument Landing System/ Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

NAMA General Manager, Public Affairs, Khalid Emele, made this known in Lagos on Monday.

Mr Emele said in a statement that the installation of the new equipment would replace the old system which was installed since 2003.

He said: “As the build up to the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu gathers momentum; the Federal Government has made good its promise to upgrade facilities at the airport.

“To this end, NAMA has successfully installed a brand-new CAT 2 Instrument Landing System/ Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) to replace the old system which was installed since 2003.

“A successful site acceptance test on the equipment has also been conducted by NAMA engineers in Enugu in preparation for its calibration in the coming days.”

Mr Emele said, in a bid to address communication blind spots in the Lagos and South-East corridor, the agency had installed a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) for satellite communication at the airport.

He explained that this Satellite Communication (SATCOM) node had further been integrated into the national satellite communication network which was linked to the African Indian Ocean SATCOM Network (AFISNET).

“Also linked to the VSAT is the newly installed Remote Control Air-Ground (RCAG) Very High Frequency (VHF) radio communication system.

“This will ensure that Enugu now has an extended VHF coverage on 127.3MHz frequency for Lagos South-East sector.

Commenting, Fola Akinkuotu, Managing Director of NAMA, said that radio communication along the Lagos South-East sector had improved tremendously.

Mr Akinkuotu said the installation of the VHF Radio in Enugu was particularly significant as the city was strategically located to accommodate over six routes, both local and international.

He said Enugu, being on higher latitude can cover for Manfe entry/exit reporting point in Cameroon for international flights like Ethiopian, Rwanda Airlines, Kenya Airways, South Africa Airways and the like.

He explained that the new installation had provided Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN) link that would enhance effective data communication for transmission of flight plans, NOTAMs and Aeronautical Communication Messages.

Mr Akinkuotu said it had provided effective coordination between Enugu Tower and Lagos Area Control Centre through the ATS/DS (Air Traffic Services/ Direct Speech) for departing and arriving traffic ahead of time.

(NAN)