Police arrest three ‘herdsmen’ for kidnap of Enugu Catholic priest, others

The police in Enugu State on Monday paraded three ‘herdsmen’ alleged to have been terrorizing Enugu State and its environs.

The herdsmen, according to the police, carried out some high profile kidnappings in the state.

The suspects include Adamu Mohammed (AKA suleiman) from Taraba State, 25 years; Musa Ibrahim from Katsina State, 28 years and Dauda Alhaji from Nasarawa State, 31 years.

They were arrested on January 18 and 22 at their various hideouts in Ebonyi State.

The gang was said to responsible for the kidnap of a Catholic priest, Cyprian Ugwuanyi.

Mr Ugwuanyi is the parish priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ogbosu Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State. He was abducted on January 10 along Ezeagu/Uzo-Uwani road in Olo Village at about 5:30 p.m.

The suspects were also responsible for the kidnap of a PDP women leader in Igbo-Etiti LGA, alongside her son and her driver along Enugu/Ugwogo/Opi/Nsukka road on December 21, 2019 at about 7:30 p.m.

They also allegedly kidnapped one Ejike Ugwuanyi on January 14 at Obollo Afor in Enugu and one John Okoli, his mother and two sisters at the boundary between Umumba in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State and Ebenebe village in Anambra State.

All their victims had been rescued and reunited with their families, the police said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Abdurrahman, paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.

He said their arrest was made possible following the vigorous pursuit of the suspects.

“The command pursued the suspects vigorously to one of their hideouts and recovered a GSM belonging to one of them. We trailed them and arrested them at their various hideouts in Ebonyi State.

“They will be charged to court immediately investigations are concluded by the command,” the commissioner assured.

Items recovered from them include one AK47 rifle with eleven rounds of live ammunitions and three locally made long guns with eighteen live cartridges, the police said.