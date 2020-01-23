(Download) Supreme Court judgement that gave APC’s Uzodinma victory in Imo

The Supreme Court last week ruled that Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the validly elected governor of Imo State in last year’s governorship election.
The apex court sacked the former occupant of the governorship seat, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Read also: Imo Judgement: PDP leaders to stage protest
The court ruled that results from 388 polling units were wrongly excluded by the electoral commission, INEC, and that if those results are added, Mr Uzodinma would emerge winner of the election.
Based on the Supreme Court ruling, Mr Uzodinma has been sworn in as Imo governor while the PDP has cried foul.
Download the Supreme Court judgement
. HERE
