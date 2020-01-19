Three dead, one injured as trailer rams into tricycles in Anambra

The scene of the accident involving tricycles in Anambra
Three persons were killed while one was injured on Sunday when a trailer rammed into two tricycles in Anambra State.

The accident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, happened around 9 a.m. along Mercedes Avenue, Nkpor in Idemili local government area of the state.

The trailer, it was gathered, was carrying a container when the driver lost control and rammed into the two tricycles, killing the two drivers.

The police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the Mack Trailer was conveying a container, and had registration number XS 254 ENU. It driven by Amuche Chinedu of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, he added.

“It lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, aged 35yrs of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and one Adidu Uchenna, aged 39yrs of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” the spokesman said.

“As a result the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion pit while the tricyclists together with the conductor of the truck one Chika, surname and address unknown, died on the spot,” Mr Haruna added.

The spokesman said a police team visited the scene and took the corpses to Iyienu Hospital Mortuary Ogidi.

“They (team) also cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES further learnt that the truck driver, who also sustained injuries, was rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment .

