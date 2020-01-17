Uzodinma appoints SSG, AG, CPS, others

Related News

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Friday approved the appointment Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary of the Imo State Government.

Also appointed were Nnamdi Anyaechie, Chief of Staff; C. O. Akaolisa, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and Oguike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser.

A statement signed by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, T. U. Nwankwo, said the appointments take immediate effect except for the Attorney-General whose appointment would take effect after the confirmation by the Imo House of Assembly.

In another development, the governor has announced the dissolution of the state Expanded Executive Council as constituted by the immediate past administration.

Mr Nwankwo said, following the dissolution, all political appointees of the immediate past administration have been directed to handover government property in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective ministries, departments and agencies before the close of work on Friday.

(NAN)