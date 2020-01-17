Uzodinma appoints SSG, AG, CPS, others

Governor Hope Uzodinma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Friday approved the appointment Cosmos Iwu as the Secretary of the Imo State Government.

Also appointed were Nnamdi Anyaechie, Chief of Staff; C. O. Akaolisa, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and Oguike Nwachukwu, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser.

A statement signed by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, T. U. Nwankwo, said the appointments take immediate effect except for the Attorney-General whose appointment would take effect after the confirmation by the Imo House of Assembly.

In another development, the governor has announced the dissolution of the state Expanded Executive Council as constituted by the immediate past administration.

Mr Nwankwo said, following the dissolution, all political appointees of the immediate past administration have been directed to handover government property in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective ministries, departments and agencies before the close of work on Friday.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.