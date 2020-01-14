Man, concubine found dead in bedroom

Related News

The corpses of a married man, Ifeanyi Nwokwu, and his alleged lover, Nkechi Ucha, have been discovered in Ebonyi state.

A source said they were discovered in the man’s house on Monday night in Umuezeoka Umueze, Ezza Effium, in Ohaukwu LGA of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that following the disappearance of the couple for days, the neighbours organised a search party during which their decomposing bodies were discovered.

Some marks on their foreheads, believed to be injuries, led the villagers to suspect the deceased might have been murdered and their corpses dumped inside the room by unknown persons.

A villager, who declined not to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the concubine was a widow.

“This is a worrisome development as this is not the first time we are witnessing this kind of ugly incident,” he said.

“Sometimes last year, a similar incident happened where armed robbers killed a young man in this same Umuezeoka Umueze community and till now, the perpetrators of this heinous crime have not been brought to book.

The villager said the spate of killings and armed robberies in the community has reached an alarming proportion.

“So many of our illustrious sons and daughters can no longer visit home because of the fear of the unknown, our aged fathers and mothers have been living at the mercy of this terror men.

“I am pleading with the Inspector General of Police and Ebonyi State government to please come to our aid as our people can no longer sleep at home and those of us who are in the cities can not come home because of cases of similar nature.

“We are pleading for a police post which can help in securing the lives and properties of my people.

“We are also pleading with the police to use their high powered intelligence gathering to unravel the killers of these people.

Another villager said the deceased widow was dating both Mr Nwokwu and another man in the community.

He said the other man has been arrested by the police as a prime suspect.

“Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Ezaka Ucha are lovers. The woman lost her husband years ago, the man invited the woman to where he built his house. Meanwhile, the wife of the man stays in her father’s compound.

“In the night, the man and the woman were found dead inside the man’s house. The two lovers had wounds on their foreheads and some arrests have been made.

“There is a man who is known by everybody in the community for also dating the woman and he has been arrested. This one that died in the community is not known for dating the woman, unlike the one that was arrested.

“People are suspecting that it may be the man who is known by the community for befriending the woman that masterminded the crime”, the villager said.

The coordinator of Effium Development Centre, Agbo Sunday, confirmed the incident.

He said the community and government would support the investigation in order to unravel and bring the culprits to book.

“The incident that led to the death of Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Ucha is quite unfortunate. I sympathize with the families over their untimely death from such mysterious circumstances.

“I also want to urge to people not to take laws into their hands as security agents have waded into the matter, even as investigation is on to gear to unravel the circumstances that led to their death”, he said

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, also confirmed the incident.

She said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“Yes, there is a report that two persons, a married man and a widow were, found inside a room but we don’t have the detail of the incidents.

“According to the report, their bodies have started decomposing. But the perpetrators are not yet known and I assure you, police are investigating the matter and very soon we will unravel those behind it” she stated.