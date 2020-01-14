UPDATED: Imo Governorship: Supreme Court dismisses Nwosu’s appeal

Related News

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA), challenging the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This followed the withdrawal of the appeal by Mr Nwosu’s lawyer, Solomon Umoh.

The respondents in the matter, including Mr Ihedioha and the PDP, did not object to the application of Mr Nwosu to withdraw his appeal before the apex court.

The Supreme Court had on December 20 held that Mr Nwosu was not a candidate in the March 9 governorship election. Mr Nwosu’s counsel said it was based on that ruling that he was withdrawing his appeal.

“Based on the judgment of this court in appeal SC. 1384/2019 delivered on December 20, 2019, and subsequently, on my advice to my client, we have decided to withdraw this appeal,” Mr Umoh said.

The Supreme Court judgement referenced was on a case marked SC. 1384/2019, which held that Mr Nwosu was not validly nominated as a candidate of the AA to participate in the March 9, 2019 governorship poll. The apex court held that he lacked the locus standi to file any case as relates to the election.

Based on the withdrawal by his lawyer, the apex court in a unanimous ruling read by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, dismissed Mr Nwosu’s appeal.

Mr Nwosu was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) until he defected to the AA before the elections. He was supported by the then outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Ihedioha eventually defeated the candidates of the AA, APC and other parties to win the election.