Man beheads own mother

The police in Imo State have arrested a 47-year-old man, Sunday Agwim, for allegedly killing his mother, Christiana Agwim.

The incident happened at Umuobom in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect allegedly used a machete to severe the 62-year-old mother’s head before smashing the skull with a hammer.

Jude Mbionwu, a security coordinator at Umuobom, disclosed that the suspect completely broke the victim’s skull into pieces with a hammer.

“When we got to the suspect’s house we saw him with a hammer and machete which he used first to cut off the head of the victim and then used the hammer to break the skull into pieces beyond recognition,” he said.

It was gathered that the corpse of the deceased could not be taken to mortuary because of the degree of damage done to the head as coroners were called from the University Teaching Hospital Nnewi to conduct the autopsy to enable the family to bury the deceased immediately.

A police source said that the suspect in his confessional statement stated that he never knew what came upon him to commit such a crime.

“It is the devil because I did not know what came upon to kill my mother,” he reportedly told investigators.

Police Spokesman in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect will soon be charged to court at the end of investigations.

