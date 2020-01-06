Ikpeazu inaugurates committee on establishment of Abia University of Science and Technology

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has set up a seven-member exploration committee on the establishment of Abia State University of Science and Technology.

The committee comprises Anya O. Anya as the chairman, Isaac Nnadi, Uwaoma Olewengwa, Benjamin Ozurumba, Ikechi Mgbeoji, John Ogunji and Nduka Ekere.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Ikpeazu pledged the commitment of the state government to boost human capital development to enhance productivity and economic growth in the state.

The governor said the government was desirous to establish a university of science and technology to tackle unemployment, promote manufacturing of spare parts, and implementation of innovative developmental ideas in Abia.

Mr Ikpeazu urged the members of the committee to leverage on comparative advantages available in the state in completing the assignment the state government had given them.

He also urged the committee to be compelled by a high sense of patriotism to complete the project within the shortest possible time, adding that it would become the forefront which would drive new vistas of development.

READ ALSO: Constituency Projects: South West gets least allocation in 2019

The governor said the terms of reference of the committee included “exploring the viability of the university in Aba, generate options of funding, leverage the SME/commercial activities in Aba,

“Take note of the rich human capital available in Aba and explore the possibility of collaboration with development partner.’’

Responding, Mr Anya described science and technology as the `energy that drives industrial development’.

“This vision of building a university of science and university in Abia is important and that God will give us the enablement to actualise the vision,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.