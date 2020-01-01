Fire razes home of Borno physician

An early morning fire on New Year Day burnt down the Maiduguri home of a popular medical doctor in Borno State, Olugbenga Aina.

Mr Aina is a senior medical doctor in the Borno state Hospital Management Board.

The fire which started at about 9 a.m. could not be put out until the entire three-bedroom apartment was razed down.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter in Maiduguri witnessed the incident.

All members of Mr Aina’s family were not hurt, but they lost belongings, including critical documents in the fire.

At the time of the incident, Mr Aina was 85km away in Bama where he is providing humanitarian services to thousands of displaced persons living in the town.

“We still cannot explain what happened that led to the fire…but everything in there including documents is gone,” one of his sons said.

Firefighters arrived 15 minutes after the fire started and stopped the fire spreading to adjoining buildings, but nothing was saved in the burnt house.

The physician was on his way back from Bama at the time of filing this report.

