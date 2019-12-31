Ebonyi international airport ready in 18 months – Gov. Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says the state’s International Airport recently approved by the federal government will be completed within 18 months.

Mr Umahi revealed this on Tuesday at his hometown, Uburu, when a delegation of Ezza clan where the airport was sited, paid him a Christmas homage, noting that constructing an international airport is not an easy task.

The governor said the standard of the international airport being constructed in Ebonyi takes between six and 10 years to be completed in other places but that of Ebonyi would take only 18 months.

“The tarmac of the airport will be one-foot concrete pavement which is the highest in the world.

“The highest I know is eight inches concrete-base but this one will be one foot concrete pavement that is guaranteed to last for more than 50 years,” he said.

He later inaugurated a committee that would ensure the smooth payment of compensation for crops and economic trees to the owners of the land used for the construction.

Leader of the delegation and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, commended the governor for appointing indigenes of the area into key positions.

Mr Ugbala also thanked the governor for choosing the clan for the airport’s construction among other infrastructural projects sited in the area.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.